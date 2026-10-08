Zelenskyy makes next move in Russia talks as Ukraine negotiators head to US

Russia-Ukraine peace talks are potentially going to take a new turn as Ukrainian negotiators will visit the US on Friday and Saturday.

The confirmation comes from president Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday as he urged President Donald Trump to ramp up pressure on Russia.

"One cannot, on the one hand, negotiate ​with the Russians ​about future economic projects, whilst ‌on ⁠the other hand say that we find ourselves in ​some ​sort ⁠of... diplomatic stalemate," Zelenskiy said ​during a ​visit ⁠to the northern town of Pryluky following ⁠a ​deadly Russian strike.

The remarks from Zelenskyy followed the stance of Moscow on resolving the years-long conflict with Ukraine. According to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, to resolve the Ukraine conflict both sides need comprehensive measures instead of just focusing on freezing it.

The Kremlin stated that any resolution to the conflict in Ukraine must be comprehensive, dismissing piecemeal measures as inadequate.

No peaceful settlement of the Ukraine conflict is in sight for the time being, he lamented, "No such thing is in sight at this point."

"Let's put it this way: a temporary halt or a freeze won't help either," Peskov added.

However, Russia has not yet responded to Zelensky's announcement.