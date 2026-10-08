Jamieson Greer says US is ‘holding fast’ on trade stance with Canada

On Thursday, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said that the US is holding its ground in trade talks with Canada adding that a recent election in Quebec is preoccupying Ottawa.

Greer said in an interview with CNBC, “We speak with our ​Canadian counterparts frequently, including ​at the highest levels. I think right now people are seeing ​where things land.”

“They ‌have ⁠an election up there. ... They have a little bit of preoccupation up there. ​I'd ​say. ⁠I think we're holding fast with ​the Canadians.”

According to Greer, “ When the Canadians want to get to yes, we all be there ready to talk.”

Earlier, The US and Canada have been locked in a rapidly escalating conflict that goes beyond tariffs imperiling international supply chains relied on by key industries like auto manufacturing.

For those unversed, talks in August on a broader trade deal collapsed at the last minute leading Trump to follow through threats to hit Canada with 50% taxes on billions of dollars in goods. Prime Minister Mark Carney countered by raising trade barriers on many US steel products to 50% from 25%.

Nonetheless, the US is holding fast to its current stance in trade talks with Canada highlighting that Washington sees no urgency and is waiting for Canadian officials to be ready to meet US conditions.