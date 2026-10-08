Meghan Markle finally answers questions about her finances

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s finances have been a major point of contention, and rumours online. But finally, it seems the world has received a statement in response to their continued questions.

The entire thing has come via a spokesperson who refused to avoid the elephant in the room and addressed questions about their financial health head on.

Their statement comes in relation to her income via As Ever and reads as follows; “I think this is simply the normal ebb and flow of a consumer brand.”

They also didn’t conclude their statement with Newsweek before pointing out how, “product drops and PR create predictable spikes in engagement, so I wouldn’t read too much into a single period.”

Now, for those unversed with the brand, it’s the same that has been garnering comparisons with the Buckingham Palace shop for offering the same products as the official website, but at inflated prices.

This is a similar situation as was faced by her lifestyle and hosting show With Love, Meghan.