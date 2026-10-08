Meghan Markle finally answers questions about her finances

Rumours claim Meghan is suffering from financial issues but she’s finally spoken out

By H. Anjum
Published October 08, 2026
Meghan Markle finally answers questions about her finances
Meghan Markle finally answers questions about her finances

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s finances have been a major point of contention, and rumours online. But finally, it seems the world has received a statement in response to their continued questions.

The entire thing has come via a spokesperson who refused to avoid the elephant in the room and addressed questions about their financial health head on.

Their statement comes in relation to her income via As Ever and reads as follows; “I think this is simply the normal ebb and flow of a consumer brand.”

They also didn’t conclude their statement with Newsweek before pointing out how, “product drops and PR create predictable spikes in engagement, so I wouldn’t read too much into a single period.”

Now, for those unversed with the brand, it’s the same that has been garnering comparisons with the Buckingham Palace shop for offering the same products as the official website, but at inflated prices.

This is a similar situation as was faced by her lifestyle and hosting show With Love, Meghan. 

H. Anjum
H. Anjum is a News Editor at The News International (Digital) with over five years of newsroom experience. She is a media graduate specialising in British royal coverage, reporting on monarchies, traditions, and modern royal life. She also writes on fashion, movies and TV shows with contemporary relevance for a global audience.
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