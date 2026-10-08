Anne Carson wins Nobel Prize in Literature for ‘bold, inventive’ writing

‘Nox’ is an unforgettable work by this year’s literature laureate Anne Carson

By Aqsa Qaddus Tahir
Published October 08, 2026
Anne Carson wins Nobel Prize in Literature for ‘bold, inventive’ writing
Anne Carson wins Nobel Prize in Literature for ‘bold, inventive’ writing

Canadian writer Anne Carson has been awarded the 2026 Nobel Prize in Literature. The Swedish Academy praised her for an audacious, imaginative body of work that playfully engages with classical traditions to forge fresh pathways for modern literature.

Aqsa Qaddus Tahir
Aqsa Qaddus Tahir is a reporter dedicated to science coverage, exploring breakthroughs, emerging research, and innovation. Her work centres on making scientific developments understandable and relevant, presenting well-researched stories that connect complex ideas with everyday life in a clear, engaging, and informative manner.
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