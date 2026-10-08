Anne Carson wins Nobel Prize in Literature for ‘bold, inventive’ writing
‘Nox’ is an unforgettable work by this year’s literature laureate Anne Carson
Published October 08, 2026
Canadian writer Anne Carson has been awarded the 2026 Nobel Prize in Literature. The Swedish Academy praised her for an audacious, imaginative body of work that playfully engages with classical traditions to forge fresh pathways for modern literature.
Aqsa Qaddus Tahir is a reporter dedicated to science coverage, exploring breakthroughs, emerging research, and innovation. Her work centres on making scientific developments understandable and relevant, presenting well-researched stories that connect complex ideas with everyday life in a clear, engaging, and informative manner.
Share this story:Make us preferred on Google
-
South Korea recalls Ukraine ambassador over North Korean POW dispute
-
Hurricane Isaias strengthens on path: Which US Gulf Coast states are at risk?
-
UK, Germany unite against Russia’s ‘shadow war’ as spy chief warns of ‘violent conflict’
-
US, Russia explore gas sales to Europe via Nord stream pipelines amid Ukraine conflict
-
When will Trump, Putin speak? Kremlin responds to ‘very soon’ call claim
-
Baltimore Ravens acquire Cam Jurgens from Eagles for two draft picks
-
Trump threatens to fire his top advisers over reported work for pro-Russian government
-
Ukraine accuses Russia of deadly ‘birthday’ attack for Vladimir Putin
-
Trump believes Russian 'plague' is unlikely to be 'bioweapon'
-
Florida on alert as Tropical Storm Isaias could become season’s first hurricane
-
Ken Paxton sounds alarm over Senate bid in leaked audio: ‘It’s the war, it’s gas prices’
-
ICE investigated non-profits over alleged ‘illegal alien voter registration’