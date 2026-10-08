Hurricane Isaias strengthens on path: Which US Gulf Coast states are at risk?

Hurricane Isaias strengthens on path: Which Gulf Coast states are at risk?

Atlantic’s first hurricane Isaias is on its path of growing stronger on Thursday as it heads toward the US Gulf Coast with intensity.

As per the latest updates, Isaias is expected to intensify rapidly on its way to “Florida, southern Alabama and southern Mississippi while bringing strong winds and life-threatening storms.

Later it will make landfall on the northern Gulf Coast late Friday or early Saturday. It is also expected to bring heavy downpouring with high risk of flooding into the weekend as far inland as the Tennessee Valley.

According to the National Hurricane Center in Miami, early Thursday, a hurricane with 75 mph sustained winds was located about 445 miles south-southwest of the Mississippi River's mouth, drifting east-northeast at 9 mph.

In the wake of surging threats, coastal communities responded quickly by adopting precautions. For instance, in Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis signed an executive order on Tuesday declaring a state of emergency in 25 counties as a precaution.

Four Florida school districts cancelled classes in the week. Oskaloosa county announced necessary evacuations for some coastal areas.

Communities from Ocean Springs, Mississippi, to Gulf County, Florida, were told by the National Weather Service to prepare for the possibility of “long-duration power outages.”

Speaking about the energy sector disruptions, offshore oil and gas producers in the Gulf temporarily paused about 25 percent of regional production. If the major refineries were to be hit by the storm, it could heavily impact markets.

Isaias developed over four months into the Atlantic’s first hurricane season, narrowly missing the 121-year-old record for the latest-forming initial Atlantic hurricane, which was set on October 8, 1905. It came after an unusually quiet Atlantic hurricane season due to the strong El Nino effect.