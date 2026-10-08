Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos signals coming IPO to expand commercial space venture

Jeff Bezos has indicated that the private aerospace manufacturer, Blue Origin is likely to pursue an initial public offering in the coming years as its commercial operations scale.

The company, which recently completed major institutional capital raises and expanded its manufacturing footprint on the Space Coast, aims to support a growing cadence of commercial, national security, and NASA missions.

While a formal timeline has not been finalized, market analysts view an eventual public listing as a logical next step to fund its heavy capital infrastructure and compete more aggressively in the commercial space launch and orbital services market.

After the space company raised $10 billion from outside investors for the first time in a funding round,

Billionaire founder Bezos told Fox News on Wednesday, "I think, someday, Blue Origin will have an IPO... It would be several years from now. But it probably makes sense for Blue Origin to be a public company at some point,"

The remarks are Bezos' clearest indication yet that Blue Origin could seek a stock market listing.

An eventual IPO would offer investors exposure to a major space company amid renewed interest in the sector, though rival SpaceX, which listed in June, remains the dominant player.

Bezos, who also founded Amazon.com, said he has personally invested $28 billion in Blue Origin since establishing the company in 2000.

Earlier, the Wall Street Journal reported in September that Blue Origin's recent funding round valued it at $140 billion.

Founded about 18 months before Elon Musk's SpaceX, Blue Origin has largely relied on Bezos for funding while securing multibillion-dollar NASA and US Space Force contracts, including for work on the Artemis lunar program.

"December of this year, we're going to fly that vehicle again," Bezos said.

As reported, Blue Origin aims to resume New Glenn launches this year after a launch-pad explosion during a static-fire test in May delayed its efforts to compete with SpaceX in the commercial launch market.