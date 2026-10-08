Diddy's release date delayed further after sending rapper to solitary

Sean "Diddy" Combs' prison release date has been pushed back by about six weeks, according to Federal Bureau of Prisons records.

Combs, 56, is now scheduled to be released from FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey on March 2, 2028. His previous date was January 21, 2028.

The Bureau of Prisons told the Daily Mail it does not comment on conditions of confinement for any inmate, including reasons for a change in release date.

The change follows a recent NBC News report on alleged special treatment Combs received in prison. Combs was reportedly returned to solitary confinement after the report.

Sources told TMZ this fits standard procedure while prison officials investigate. It is unclear whether an investigation is ongoing or whether his time in solitary is standard. He was also put in solitary in July after a fight with another inmate.

In the NBC report, four men who spent time in his unit made several claims. They alleged inmates cooked for him, cleaned his cell and gave him massages. One said he had a cell phone and a "jailbroken" tablet he used to watch 50 Cent's documentary about him.

They also alleged guards smuggled in premium liquor and that he bought an antidepressant from other inmates. They said he pays thousands of dollars a month, funded through the commissary accounts of inmates who work for him.

Combs' spokesperson, Juda Engelmayer, told Daily Mail, "There is no way we can independently verify those rumors." He also said the media treats ordinary prison life as news.