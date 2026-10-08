Katie Price's ex Lee Andrews reportedly reveals age range he wants in his next partner

Lee Andrews has reportedly taken a swipe at his ex, Katie Price, saying he is looking for a "much younger model" after their split.

In a text shared by the Daily Mail, Andrews, 43, allegedly wrote, "I'm on the look out for a much younger model."

He's also said to have detailed that he would feel "more appreciated" with a partner in her late 20s or early 30s.

However, he maintained that he won't act on any proposals because he is "still married but not together" with Price, 48, and does not want to "embarrass" her. The text has not been confirmed by Andrews.

The comments come days after his release from a Dubai prison. On Wednesday, he told followers on Instagram that he had to shave his head in "the most notorious prison in Dubai."

He said he is "out of jail now just got to get out the country." He also hinted at more to come. "I can't whistleblow from here but I will be doing eventually," he said. He has insisted he was held in "civil jail" and was not convicted of any crime.

Price ended their marriage last month, after they wed in January. She also recently discovered she found only about £2.22 in his crypto wallet, though he claimed to have millions. Andrews has said she looked at the wrong account.

Price said he never took money from her, but added, "I feel like he scammed my heart and stole my trust."

She said she believes he did fall for her, and that she can no longer trust him.