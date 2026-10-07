Andrew Garfield turned against ChatGPT after playing Sam Altman

In the past, Andrew Garfield used ChatGPT nearly daily. He said he used it mostly for research.



Then, he was offered and later agreed to portray the OpenAI – the company behind the AI tech – head, Sam Altman, in Luca Guadagnino’s Artificial.

The Amazing Spider-Man star acknowledged that his views on the technology shifted dramatically.

“I got a bit scared,” he told Variety while appearing at the New York Film Festival.

“I felt a little mistrusting of the technology. It feels like the people who are encouraging us to use the technologies don’t exactly know their capacities themselves."

"That feels a little irresponsible to me personally," he noted.

Garfield also added, “Luckily, I don’t need [ChatGPT] in my life in the same way that other people in other industries might."

“As an actor, I was using it as a kind of fancy Google for some research purposes. I know that it’s not what it’s meant for," he said.

Artificial opens in theatres on Dec. 25.