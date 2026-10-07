Halle Berry fires back at restraining order allegations

Halle Berry is denying her ex-husband Olivier Martinez's claims that she physically abused their son, Maceo.

In a declaration, Berry, 60, wrote on October 5, "I have never physically, emotionally, or otherwise abused Maceo."

She also wrote, "I would never hurt our child." She said she is a victim of domestic violence herself and helps other victims. She has said before that she experienced abuse growing up and in an adult relationship. The former partner she accused has not been named.

Berry gave her own account of what happened on September 26. She said she went into Maceo's room to ask him to stop playing a video game and was recording him. He noticed, and he grabbed her phone. She said they began "playfully roughhousing," as they "frequently do."

She denied putting her hands around his neck, choking him or restraining him.

She said the moment turned when Maceo "unexpectedly" became upset and pushed her.

Her fiancé, Van Hunt, came upstairs. Berry said Maceo pushed her again, and Hunt stepped between them. She said Maceo then threatened to call Martinez and leave.

She let him spend the rest of the weekend with his father.

Berry said she submitted video and messages that "directly contradict" Martinez's version. She wrote that her texts to Martinez showed her distress after Maceo became aggressive toward her. She also said she told Martinez she felt "terrible about what happened."

Martinez, who is 60, filed a petition last week accusing Berry of choking Maceo and shouting, "Who is dominant now?" He also alleged other incidents of abuse over the past few years.

A court granted him a temporary restraining order covering himself and Maceo as of October 1. A hearing is set for October 16.