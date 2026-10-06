UK airports begin passport-free e-gates rollout: What passengers need to know

The government has reportedly announced that passengers arriving in the UK will be able to pass through airport e-gates without scanning their passports under a new touchless system.

East Midlands Airport became one of the first to preview the technology ahead of its wider UK airport rollout expected by early 2027.

The new system uses biometric facial recognition so as passengers approach the e-gate, their photo is taken and checked against immigration, travel and passport information.

According to officials, testing showed the new contactless system was up to 25% faster than using a physical passport. The Home Office clarified that officers will continue to supervise e-gate operations and deliver passenger assistance while passengers should keep their passports with them at all times.

In this connection, Phil Douglas, director general of Border Force said: “By using state-of-the-art technology, we are making journeys smoother and faster, all while fully maintaining the UK's robust border security.”

“Our digital transformation also builds on our work this summer to extend eGates to children aged eight and above, making life a little easier for families.”

Managing director of East Midlands Airport, Steve Griffiths said in a statement, “As an airport committed to providing an effortless travel experience, we welcome any technological innovation that can help to safely make our customers' journeys smoother, swifter and simpler.”

“This complements changes that we carried out to our immigration hall recently to help improve the flow of arriving passengers through the area.”

It is pertinent to mention here that e-gates are currently available at Bristol, Cardiff, East Midlands, Edinburgh, Gatwick, Glasgow, Heathrow, Luton, London City, Manchester, Newcastle and Stansted.