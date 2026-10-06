Sandra Bullock opens up about ‘absolutely incredible’ ‘Practical Magic’ house

Sandra Bullock calls the recreated house “So beautiful.”

Sandra starred as Sally Owen in the original 1998’s film Practical Magic and has recently revisited her iconic character in the movie's 2026 sequel.

The original iconic Owens family home was torn down in 1998 after filming and now for the sequel the filmmakers went to great lengths to bring it back to life.

However, In a recent interview with People Magazine, Sandra praised the “extraordinary artisans who created the impossible and matched the insides with the outsides.”

The actress reflected on how different the new house was from the original one, saying, “We didn’t have this for our first one.”

She went on to explain, “We had our insides on a stage and our outside was just a corner. This is incredible. This is absolutely incredible and very emotional and really, just the most beautiful thing. So beautiful, so thank you everyone. We know what you did.”

The producer of the movie, Denise Di Novi said that the house became surprisingly beloved by fans and how they needed to recreate it for the sequel, stating, “The interest for that house over the years has been astounding.”

“People, you know, finding architectural plans to rebuild the house, to duplicate the kitchen, to have rooms look exactly like they do in the house or trying to find the actual house, which doesn’t exist. We had to tear it down after the first movie. We knew we had to rebuild the house and recreate it,” Denise shared with the outlet.

On the other hand, the director Susanne Bier added, “It used to be like an old air field, so there’s literally nothing. And then they start building it, and you kind of go, ‘Yeah, that’s probably going to be good.’”

“And then suddenly there’s like a tipping point and you go, ‘Oh my God. It’s an actual beautiful house and it’s got all of these details,” Susanne revealed further.

While Sandra added, “People always make fun of Hollywood and they go, ‘It’s fake,’ but I go, ‘No, it’s not. We’re actually growing an actual set. There’s three apple trees right there.”

It is pertinent to mention that Practical Magic 2 was released on September 11, 2026.