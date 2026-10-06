JD Vance urges judging politicians by actions, not words

Vance says to never trust a politician based on what they say

By Ruqia Shahid
Published October 06, 2026
JD Vance urges judging politicians by actions, not words
JD Vance urges judging politicians by actions, not words

In a latest update, JD Vance is calling to judge politicians by their actions rather than what they say, sparking debate regarding his political accountability.

During campaign rallies such as one in Fairbanks, Alaska, Vance pushed voters to judge leaders by their actions ahead of tight midterm races.

However, critics underlined his past harsh words about Donald Trump before joining the ticket, calling it a flip-flop and questioning the validity and truthfulness of the original policy statements.

While some saw it as a fair point about politics overall; most reactions framed the quote as an opportunity to examine Vance and Republicans themselves.

JD Vance urges judging politicians by actions, not words

On social platform X, users have been responding with one writing, “ This is sound advice. We all know politicians say things to get elected. JD has done an excellent job. His work has proven to be great.”

Second remarked, “He's got a point, look at Trump. 6 years in office and not a singular elected promise kept. With and without controlling all branches. Hell, we're still waiting for Mexico to build that wall.”

Third added, “ Vance urged voters to focus on politicians’ records and actions, rather than simply relying on their campaign promises or public statements.”

Ruqia Shahid
Ruqia Shahid is a reporter specialising in science, focusing on discoveries, research developments, and technological advancements. She translates complex scientific concepts into clear, engaging stories, helping readers understand the latest innovations and their real-world impact through accurate, accessible, and insight-driven reporting.
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