JD Vance urges judging politicians by actions, not words

In a latest update, JD Vance is calling to judge politicians by their actions rather than what they say, sparking debate regarding his political accountability.

During campaign rallies such as one in Fairbanks, Alaska, Vance pushed voters to judge leaders by their actions ahead of tight midterm races.

However, critics underlined his past harsh words about Donald Trump before joining the ticket, calling it a flip-flop and questioning the validity and truthfulness of the original policy statements.

While some saw it as a fair point about politics overall; most reactions framed the quote as an opportunity to examine Vance and Republicans themselves.

On social platform X, users have been responding with one writing, “ This is sound advice. We all know politicians say things to get elected. JD has done an excellent job. His work has proven to be great.”

Second remarked, “He's got a point, look at Trump. 6 years in office and not a singular elected promise kept. With and without controlling all branches. Hell, we're still waiting for Mexico to build that wall.”

Third added, “ Vance urged voters to focus on politicians’ records and actions, rather than simply relying on their campaign promises or public statements.”