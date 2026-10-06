Rubio highlights Iceland’s key role as security threats intensify

On Tuesday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said it was crucial for the US and Iceland to sustain a defense partnership on security describing the Nordic nation as central to the defense of the North Atlantic amid escalating regional threats.

Rubio primarily said Iceland sits at the center of security in the shared Arctic and North Atlantic region and is a strategic stronghold for secret surveillance.

Earlier, Rubio validated Iceland’s pivotal geopolitical position in the Arctic and North Atlantic in monitoring clandestine activity and strengthening regional security alliances.

Washington does not have a permanent base in Iceland but it is seeking to consolidate its control over Arctic routes coveted by Russia and China.

The recent visit was the first by a US Secretary of State since 2021 bringing Iceland back into sharp focus as a key NATO ally amid growing Russian military activity and Arctic competition.

Furthermore, Iceland’s location in the Greenland-Iceland-UK chokepoint and its multilateral security architecture with the US make it essential to transatlantic security, including air policing, maritime surveillance and NATO’s comprehensive defense posture.