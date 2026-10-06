Aubrey O'Day raises questions over Diddy's reported prison conditions

Aubrey O'Day has shared her thoughts on reports claiming that Sean "Diddy" Combs is living a luxurious and comfortable life in prison.

“He is enjoying it, huh,” the 42-year-old singer quipped during an interview with TMZ on Monday.

The Second Call songstress added that Diddy is “not going to need much” once he is released from prison after completing his sentence.

She then joked about the rapper's alleged luxurious stay in jail.

“He’s got whiskey, pizza, pasta, and Thai massages. He’s got Instagram," Aubrey teased. “I’m sure they’re giving him plenty of baby oil."

Responding to the Danity Kane singer's remarks, Diddy's team told US Weekly that “Sean is focused on serving his sentence and awaiting the court’s decision on his appeal."

"We’re not going to respond to every sarcastic remark made about him or pretend that jokes and recycled allegations are news," a spokesperson added. "The continued fascination with every mundane detail of Sean’s life in prison has become its own spectacle. We don’t intend to contribute to it.”

Aubrey's comments came after an NBC reporter claimed that Diddy spent thousands of dollars a month to maintain his lavish lifestyle in jail.

“The continued scrutiny of every mundane detail of Sean Combs’s life in prison has reached the point where the media characterizes ordinary prison life as news,” a spokesperson for the rapper told the publication in September, downplaying the rapper's alleged life of luxury.

“The only real news is that Sean continues to serve his sentence while awaiting the court’s decision on his appeal," a representative added.