John Cena reveals he ‘didn’t have’ heart in early films

John Cena admitted he “ran out” of Hollywood.

On Monday, October 5, the WWE star made an appearance at 3rd Hour of Today, to promote his upcoming Matchbox the Movie.

During the interview John reflected on his Hollywood journey and early days of his acting career, which began in 2006, saying, “It’s been a long journey. I think that’s the important one, people think things happen over night.”

“Those early projects — truth be told — I didn’t have my heart into,” he added.

The actor and wrestler went on to elaborate, “As a young 20-something, God, traveling the world, being out in front of tens of thousands of people every night going nuts and then doing it night after night, that’s where I wanted to be and that’s where I felt comfortable and fluent.”

He said that the on-set environment was “super patient” and “super slow,” so, “I just didn’t have the wisdom for the process.”

“I got ran out of the movie business for not caring and that’s justifiably so. If you don’t care about something, give somebody the opportunity that does,” the wrestling icon acknowledged.

However, speaking about his present perspective, John revealed that it has changed over the years, stating, “I’m now super passionate about what I do and that’s everything from filming to sitting here talking about this movie with you guys and I’m so lucky to be given a second chance. And that took 20 years to craft.”

Moreover, now he enjoys “the creative process.”

Adding, “I understand that every job is important, that everyone is an artist and everyone needs to do their thing,” he continued. “And that’s from the caterers, to the grips, to the AD, to the lighting folks, to the performers, you name it, every job makes the thing happen.”

The co-host, Craig Melvin added, “You’re also quite self aware too, which helps.”

“Man, I think there’s nothing wrong with taking inventory of yourself, looking in the mirror, loving yourself for your strengths and your flaws and trying to work to be better than you were yesterday,” John responded.

It is pertinent to mention here that Matchbox the Movie is set to be released on October 9, 2026.