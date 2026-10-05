Andrew Garfield sparks fury with his billionaire comment

Andrew Garfield has found himself under the radar as his billionaire taunt backfired.

According to Radar Online, Andrew is facing scrutiny following his claims that billionaires would be shaken by his movie, The Uprising.

Previously, when he was questioned during a Q & A at a Los Angeles screening of the movie, what he wanted the audience to take away from it.

"Well, first I hope they come and see it, first thing,” the Spider-Man star responded.

Adding, "Secondly, I hope it's galvanizing. I hope there's some awakening that people feel... that we all feel like our own struggles are being reflected in the struggles of these characters from a distant time and place and that it could be directive.”

"And I hope that if any billionaires watch it, they're scared s--tless," he added at the time.

After which the American television personality, Spencer Pratt highlighted the irony of the British actor on twitter, "You mean... like the billionaires who greenlight your movies and stroke all your multimillion-dollar paychecks?"

"Ironically, Garfield just got paid like $5million for playing billionaire [and OpenAI founder] Sam Altman in Artificial," he wrote.

It is pertinent to mention here that Andriew starred in the new historical drama, The Uprising as ploughman, an ordinary medieval English farmer and eventually becomes leader of a revolt. Moreover, the movie was released on September 10.



