Drake's 'HABIBTI (FOMO)' gets strong start: Here's what we know
Drake has added four new songs to the deluxe version of 'Habibti'
FOMO is the deluxe version of Drake's Habibti album, with four songs added.
The new tracks are Classic Pt. 2, Quebec, Cold Shoulder, and Solar Eclipse. What's interesting is how many eyeballs these tracks are getting.
Around 8.96 million streams, according to HotNewHipHop, came on Spotify on the first day of release.
A cursory look at the numbers: say, Solar Eclipse stands at 3.3 million, while Cold Shoulder draws in 2.2 million, and Quebec generated 2.2 million, and Classic Pt. 2 has 1.3 million.
Beyond Spotify streams, Habititi (FOMO) is expected to generate sales of 65,000 album-equivalent units in its first week.
Apart from that, the waves the deluxe version created could have pushed the album to re-peak at No. 2 on the Billboard 200.
Beyond dropping hit tracks, Drake is also known for splashing money on his fans.
However, because of these habits, singer Victoria Monét called him a "trickster," claiming his spending spree often expects romantic attention in return.
However, the One Dance hitmaker drew a distinction.
But recently he was called a "trickster" by singer Victoria Monét.
“There’s a return on investment in your soul for doing things for people who you feel deserve it," he wrote in a comment on social media.
“Transactional exchanges with the expectation of intimacy are a different frequency," he concluded.
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