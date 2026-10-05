Bruce Springsteen slams US government and ICE at Tom Morello's protest festival

Bruce Springsteen headlined the first "Power to the People" festival in Washington, DC, on October 3. During his set, he also took a moment to call out the Trump administration and ICE.

The event was organised by Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello and described as "a celebration of peace, love, justice, music and community action."

Springsteen opened with an acoustic version of his newest protest song, Streets of Minneapolis. He wrote it after ICE agents increased their presence in Minneapolis earlier this year.

Introducing it, he said federal troops "brought death and terror to the streets of Minneapolis" last winter. "They picked the wrong city," he said. He praised the people of Minnesota, saying their strength showed "this is still America, and this will not stand."

He also named two people who died in Minneapolis, Renee Good and Alex Pretti. Springsteen described Good as a mother of three who was "brutally murdered." Pretti, he said, was a VA nurse shot in the back by ICE.

He accused what he called a "lawless government" of failing to investigate their deaths. "Their bravery, their sacrifice, and their names will not be forgotten," he said.

The set also featured many guests. Joan Baez joined him for Bob Dylan's Chimes of Freedom. Morello came out for The Clash's Clampdown and The Ghost of Tom Joad. Dave Matthews and Nathaniel Rateliff helped with Creedence Clearwater Revival's Fortunate Son, and Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl joined for Rockin' in the Free World.

Morello told Far Out the arts and music may one day be "censured and smothered," but "not today, and certainly not on October 3rd."