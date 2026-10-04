Elon Musk announces SpaceXAI rebrand to SpaceXSI following presidential order on 'Super Intelligence'

SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk has confirmed that the company's artificial intelligence division will be officially rebranded from SpaceXAI to SpaceXSI, following a high-level push from the White House.

The planned name change responds directly to an executive directive signed by U.S. President Donald Trump instructing federal agencies to pivot away from the term "artificial intelligence" in favor of "super intelligence" (SI).

Responding to inquiries on the social media platform X, Musk endorsed the adjustment by declaring that there would be "no more AI" and that the "SI" moniker is preferable.

The administrative shift follows remarks initially introduced during a speech at the United Nations General Assembly and formalized via executive order, mandating that official documents, communications, and web properties transition to the updated terminology.

While Musk did not immediately outline a precise timeline or implementation date for the corporate transition, the move underscores a growing alignment between major tech enterprises and federal semantic standards.

The rebrand marks the latest evolution for SpaceX’s tech ecosystem following the integration of core artificial intelligence infrastructure under the corporate umbrella, positioning the aerospace firm to reflect the newly mandated standard.