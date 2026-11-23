Astronomers Patryk Sofia Lykawka, Pedro Bernardinelli, and Jonti Horner have proposed Planet X2 which is a potential hidden planet out beyond the Kuiper Belt, distinct from the hypothesized Planet Nine.

In a recent discovery beyond Neptune where sunlight is 900 times weaker than on Earth, certain distant icy objects follow unusual orbits.

These orbits include extreme orbital tilts and closest approaches (perihelia) beyond Pluto.

"Imagine discovering, after decades of mapping our solar system, that another planet has been hiding from us all this time," said lead researcher Patryk Sofia Lykawka, of Kindai University in Japan, in a statement.

The closest-matching simulation features a 1 to 2 Earth-mass world with a semimajor axis of 350 to 500 AU and a closest approach of no less than 200 AU from the Sun.

Because Planet X2 and Planet Nine are proposed to explain different orbital anomalies, the Solar System could potentially harbor both, either, or neither.

Based on evidence of planetary migration and reshuffling in our Solar System and exoplanet systems, Planet X2 may have formed closer to the Sun before gravitational encounters with the giant planets scattered it outward into a distant orbit.

The Vera C. Rubin Observatory in Chile is expected to uncover far more trans-Neptunian objects to test the predictions of the Planet X2 hypothesis, and could even potentially detect the planet itself, though its extreme distance and faintness would make direct detection difficult.