Astronomers observe massive puffy star merging with smaller companion

Astronomers have detected a giant, fading star, with seven times the mass and 18,000 times the luminosity of the sun, consuming a smaller companion in a first-of-its-kind cosmic merger unlike any other previously witnessed.

The merger comprised a pair of stars in mutual orbit known as a binary system where the more massive star expanded in its final stages into a bloated supergiant and enveloped the smaller one with the two stars then combining into one.

The researchers identified the impending engulfment nearly three years before it occurred and then observed as the merger unfolded step by step.

A postdoctoral researcher and NASA Hubble Fellow at Columbia University in New York said: “Giant stars engulfing their companion stars have been theorized for many decades, ​and understanding the outcomes of this process has important implications for explaining a wide range of systems that we see today ⁠in the universe.”

The researchers earlier detected brightening in 2018 and the smaller star started to orbit inward toward the center of the larger star over the next seven years. However, the smaller star ultimately merged into the core of the larger one sparking an outburst a million times brighter than the sun in what Karambelkar termed a convergence.

Notably, researchers first identified the stars using data from the infrared WINTER telescope at Palomar Observatory in California. Afterward, they watched the events with the orbiting James Webb Space Telescopes and several Earth-based telescopes.

It has been observed that in some cases an engulfed smaller star could unleash enough force to strip away the larger star’s swollen outer shell leaving behind the core of the giant star orbiting its smaller companion.

Furthermore, researchers said that if the larger of the two stars in this example was closing to the end of its life, the merger may have created a revitalized star with renewed momentum.