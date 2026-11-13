SpaceX to attempt first-ever Starship land recovery and tower catch in historic 15th Flight

SpaceX’s 15th Starship flight test (Flight 15) marks a major milestone in aerospace development, with the company planning its first attempt to recover both stages of its orbital-class rocket at its Texas launch site.

The mission represents a critical test of Elon Musk’s ambition to make Starship fully and rapidly reusable.

The 407-foot-tall (124-meter) rocket is scheduled to launch Friday at 4:45 p.m. CT (2245 GMT) from SpaceX’s Starbase facility in South Texas.

It will be the vehicle’s 15th flight since 2023 and the second to carry operational Starlink satellites, combining a commercial objective with a high-stakes test of the developing rocket system.

Super Heavy Booster Recovery

Approximately 6.5 minutes after liftoff, the Super Heavy booster is expected to return to Starbase for a mid-air catch using the mechanical “chopstick” arms attached to the launch tower. SpaceX has demonstrated this recovery technique in previous flights.

Starship Upper Stage Recovery

The mission’s biggest challenge will be recovering the upper stage, or spacecraft, on land for the first time. After spending approximately 22 hours in space and completing around 14 orbits, Starship is expected to deploy next-generation Starlink V3 satellites before beginning its return.

The spacecraft will undergo a controlled reentry over northern Mexico and southern Texas before attempting a landing flip and tower catch. If safety and system checks are not satisfied, it will instead target pre-planned splashdown zones in the Pacific or Gulf of Mexico.

Why the Mission Matters?

Recovering both stages would represent a significant step toward full rocket reusability, potentially enabling more frequent launches and supporting SpaceX’s ambition of weekly flights by 2027. The technology is also central to the company’s long-term deep-space ambitions, including NASA’s Artemis lunar program.

However, regulatory approval remains a key factor. As of Friday morning, SpaceX had not received a launch license from the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which had not immediately responded to a request for comment.

Beyond lunar exploration, Starship is expected to support the expansion of Starlink and SpaceX’s longer-term ambitions in space-based infrastructure.

The company has described a successful recovery of both rocket stages as a potential breakthrough in making Starship a reliable, rapidly reusable launch system.