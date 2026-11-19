Google partners with Bezos’ Blue Origin to launch AI computing satellites in 2029

Google is partnering with Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin to deploy its AI computing satellites. The companies announced that Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket will launch satellites carrying Google’s Tensor Processing Units (TPUs) into orbit in early 2029.

Primarily, the partnership is part of Google’s Project Suncatcher-a moonshot plan that could ultimately put AI data centers in space. Google launched its first AI server satellite in October, powering up its TPUs and running the Gemma 4 model on board to transmit an AI-written haiku back to Earth.

The scheduled launch accelerates initiatives to relocate energy-intensive AI processing into orbit using solar powers to reduce the burden on electricity grids, land and cooling systems.

The launch targeted for the first quarter of 2029 will mark Google’s inaugural heavy lift launch exclusively for Project Suncatcher, transporting computing satellites aboard New Glenn.

The mission is in testing phase to determine whether the chips can survive liftoff vibrations, radiation and severe heat and cold, while engineers research how to keep them from overheating without the air circulation available on Earth. Experts have also noted that expensive rocket launches, technical obstacles and slow satellite manufacturing could delay the commercial deployment of orbital data centers by several years.