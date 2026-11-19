NASA confirms Voyager 1 is now a ‘light-day’ away from Earth

In a major update, NASA confirmed that its Voyager 1 probe has reached a groundbreaking distance record-the first probe to venture past a light-day from Earth while flying into an unpredictable future in deep space.

The US space agency reported detecting a radio signal from the robotic explorer launched in 1977 exhibiting that it passed the distance that light travels in one day.

Director of NASA’s heliophysics division, Joe Westlake said in a statement, “Traveling a ​light-day is a singular feat for a spacecraft, but Voyager is so much more than a distant traveler. The Voyager mission would be remarkable just for what it contributed to planetary science with the Grand Tour ​of the outer planets.”

Voyager 1 flew past Jupiter and Saturn as the solar system’s two largest planets earlier in its mission. It is crucial to note that Voyager 1 is flying at almost 38,000 miles per hour, crossing the outer edge of the heliosphere, a protective bubble of magnetic fields produced by the sun, to enter interstellar space in 2012.

In addition, Voyager 1 is still gathering data in the mostly empty expanse of interstellar space about solar activity such as solar flares which generate shock waves and pressure waves that extend all the way to its present location.