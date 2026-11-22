Thailand makes prepares to stop exporting rare earth mining chemicals to Myanmar
Thailand is planning to put a stop to the export of some chemicals that are being used
Thailand’s deputy prime minister, Yodchanan Wongsawat, announced recently, the country’s plans to stop exporting chemicals used in rare earth mining to Myanmar, amid mounting concerns about cross-border pollution.
The move was aimed at “leveraging every possible avenue,” according to Mr Wongsawat. He also added that it was targeting the production of rare earth elements bound for Myanmar and other “relevant countries.” However, according to Reuters he did not elaborate further.
The government also revealed earlier, Thailand, China and Myanmar plan to hold talks on the issue between November 24 and 26.
Moreover, the government also said on Sunday it plans to designate the Thai side of the Kok River a “pollution control zone” to tackle toxic contamination.
For those unaware, rampant mining of rare earths in Myanmar has been linked to the contamination of rivers in northern Thailand.
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