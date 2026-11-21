NASA reveals mysterious 'ghost forest' on Mars: Everything to know about it

NASA has captured a highly captivating and a rare sight on Mars that resembles a mysterious forest; however, scientists stated the dark formations are actually sand streaks that are made by seasonal changes due to dry ice.

The image was taken on April 7, 2008, by the HiRISE camera aboard NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter in the planet's north polar region.

The dark lines appear like tree trunks stretching across bright, ice-covered dunes; however, they do not cast shadows, confirming that they are not objects rising above the surface.

The phenomenon occurs when carbon dioxide CO2 freezes during the Martian winter, covering the dunes with a layer of dry ice.

As spring arrives, sunlight warms the sand beneath the ice, causing the frozen carbon dioxide to turn directly into gas through a process called sublimation.

The gas can burst through the ice, carrying dark sand onto the surface. The sand then slides down the dune slopes, leaving streaks that resemble trees.

A 2011 study published in Science discovered that the reduced edges of slopes on five surveyed dunes moved between 2.2 and 4.7 metres during a single Martian year.

The streaks gradually disappear as summer winds disperse the sand, letting the seasonal cycle to start again.