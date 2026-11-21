COP31 talks reach deadlock amid growing fossil fuel dispute

COP31 climate talks have reached a deadlock as countries remain unable to agree on a new climate goal.

On Friday, a group of countries led by France and Panama raised concerns about the draft agreement which included no reference to mitigating the world’s demand for fossil fuels.

Meanwhile, ministers from island states, Panama and a substantial coalition of EU nations which include Spain, Belgium, Sweden and Finland have stated they are campaigning to introduce a major move away from oil, gas and coal back into the final agreement after fossil fuel producers led by Saudi called for its removal.

This marks the first time at a COP that the agreement known as the Antalya Accords admits that the goal of keeping global temperature rise below 1.5C has failed. It is becoming practical for the first time that modern renewable source-solar panels accounted for the largest share of global energy demand growth.

The International Energy Agency issued a warning this week that prolonged Strait of Hormuz fuel disruptions stemming from the Iran war would intensify the push to transition to clean energy. It is understood that one proposal is to exclude fossil fuels from the negotiations in return for Saudi Arabia and other oil-producing nations committing to source 35% of their energy from electricity by 2035.

Furthermore, Zanetor Agyman Rawlings, Ghana’s Environment and chair of the African group of negotiators stated, “We did not come here to beg, we came here to claim what is rightfully ours for our people who are suffering the brunt of anthropogenic activities of developed countries.”