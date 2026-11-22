Beaver Moon 2026: When and where to see a full supermoon rise this week
November’s full Beaver Supermoon rises on Monday and Tuesday night offering dramatic moonwatching and vistas near two famed star clusters
November’s full moon, known as the “Beaver Moon” will come up in the east at sundown on Tuesday, November 24 starting three supermoons in a row.
This marks the third and final moon of fall in the Northern Hemisphere and the first in a series of closer full moons that includes December’s incredible Christmas supermoon.
According to TimeandDate, the Beaver Moon got its full name from the time of year when nocturnal beavers in North America conventionally built dams and set for winter under the full moon.
On Tuesday, the moon will complete its full phase at 9:53 am ET when it will be beneath the horizon in North America. The ideal time to see the Beaver Moon is at moonrise that evening as it rises the same time that the sun sets in the west.
Stargazers need to know that November’s Beaver Supermoon is just the beginning and is the smallest of the three upcoming supermoons. It is crucial to note that December’s full cold Moon will be the closest, biggest and brightest full moon of 2026 reaching the moon’s tightest proximity to Earth that at any time since Jan.2, 2018 as per predictions of late astrophysicist Fred Espenak.
-
Physicist discovers new solution to Einstein's equations for 'Black Saturn'
-
Thailand makes prepares to stop exporting rare earth mining chemicals to Myanmar
-
Inside COP31 climate deal: COP31 President speaks out
-
NASA reveals mysterious 'ghost forest' on Mars: Everything to know about it
-
COP31 talks reach deadlock amid growing fossil fuel dispute
-
Astronomers observe massive puffy star merging with smaller companion
-
NASA confirms Voyager 1 is now a ‘light-day’ away from Earth
-
Google partners with Bezos’ Blue Origin to launch AI computing satellites in 2029
-
‘Craziest is definitely still yet to come’: HEO unveils advanced space intelligence platform in major new launch
-
Anthropic vs SpaceX: How two potential IPOs compare
-
EU climate chief says 'COP31 must drive clean energy shift'
-
NASA smashed into an Asteroid-Hera’s first photos reveal a strange new world