Beaver Moon 2026: When and where to see a full supermoon rise this week

November’s full moon, known as the “Beaver Moon” will come up in the east at sundown on Tuesday, November 24 starting three supermoons in a row.

This marks the third and final moon of fall in the Northern Hemisphere and the first in a series of closer full moons that includes December’s incredible Christmas supermoon.

According to TimeandDate, the Beaver Moon got its full name from the time of year when nocturnal beavers in North America conventionally built dams and set for winter under the full moon.

On Tuesday, the moon will complete its full phase at 9:53 am ET when it will be beneath the horizon in North America. The ideal time to see the Beaver Moon is at moonrise that evening as it rises the same time that the sun sets in the west.

Stargazers need to know that November’s Beaver Supermoon is just the beginning and is the smallest of the three upcoming supermoons. It is crucial to note that December’s full cold Moon will be the closest, biggest and brightest full moon of 2026 reaching the moon’s tightest proximity to Earth that at any time since Jan.2, 2018 as per predictions of late astrophysicist Fred Espenak.