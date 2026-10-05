GTA 6 story teaser reveals new secrets about Jason, Lucia and Leonida

Rockstar Games have finally decided to pull back the curtain on Jason and Lucia, while revealing new details about the GTA 6 protagonists.

The disclosure comes in an interview of Rockstar Games with Love Magazine in which Rob Nelson, co-studio head and head of development at Rockstar North, narrative senior vice president Rupert Humphries, and writers Elizabeth Gauvey-Kern and Alexa D'Agostino explained the nature of protagonists’ relationship and how their story progresses.

As reported by GTA Boom, they described Jason and Lucia as “two lovers on the run” across Leonida in a classic GTA love story. Both characters balance each other as Lucia is the engine of the partnership while Jason acts as the brake. Though they are flawed, they are capable of learning from each other.

Writer Alexa D'Agostino revealed that Lucia grew up in Liberty City, drawing inspiration from her own mother's immigrant background.

“I thought about the way she raised me: rowdy, kind, but not to take any s**t. I related a lot to Lucia and writing her came very naturally to me. There are many badass women like her, just as there are many men like Jason. We just focused on capturing that."

Rupert Humphries talked about Jason’s nature and the circumstances responsible for shaping his decisions. An older character named Raul Bautista serves as the mentor who introduces the relatively inexperienced Jason and Lucia to high-stakes heists and large-scale crimes, bringing a "knowing Miami-cool" vibe.

They also discussed world design and research related to Leonida. Rockstar conducted extensive Florida research while travelling with police and gang members to explore the state’s underside.

Leonida is also built around Florida’s real-world extremes, such as combining immense wealth with extreme poverty, excess and hustle.

Talking about politics and satire, Rockstar avoids chasing short-term internet trends. Instead, they choose timeless themes like conspiracy theories and public reactions to everyday occurrences.

GTA 6 also features culture wars, election signs, robocalls, and talk radio, but avoids directly targeting specific real-world politicians. It also explores a modest version of the American Dream.

GTA 6 is scheduled to release on November 19, 2026.