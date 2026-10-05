Angelina Jolie gets the cold shoulder from Hollywood stars

No Hollywood star has commented on what Angelina Jolie is saying about the destruction caused by war

By The News Digital
Published October 05, 2026
Angelina Jolie gets the cold shoulder from Hollywood stars
Angelina Jolie gets the cold shoulder from Hollywood stars 

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie highlighted the scale of destruction in the Gaza Strip, sharing before-and-after satellite images showing destruction caused by Israeli attacks.

The former longtime UN special envoy shared the images on her Instagram account, writing, “You can now open Google Earth and see what was done to Gaza.”

Her Instagram post was liked by over 1.8 million users on Instagram within hours, and more than 50,000 people commented praising the actress for highlighting the issue.

Notably, while some top Indian actors were among those who liked Jolie's post, her Hollywood friends carefully avoided interacting with it.

Jolie, a two-time Oscar winner, served as a UN Goodwill Ambassador and then Special Envoy for UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, for over 20 years, from 2001 to 2022.


The News Digital
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