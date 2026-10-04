Turkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan convene defense committee in Riyadh: What to know
Turkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan will hold a meeting in Riyadh on October 5
On Sunday, a committee of the Mecca defense pact between Turkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan reportedly scheduled talks in Riyadh for Monday with Turkish ministries among those attending, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.
Primarily, the leader of Yemen’s Saudi-backed government announced the launch of a major military operation against the Iran-backed Houthis who are intent on capturing the territory.
In this connection, Pakistan’s foreign minister said on Friday that Iran had suggested engaging Yemen’s Houthis politically this week, an idea that a Mecca defense alliance committee will discuss at a significant meeting in Riyadh this week.
The Turkish statement reads: “The meeting will address recent developments in the region and the stage reached in the Alliance’s institutionalisation efforts.”
It is crucial to note that Turkish Foreign Minister Hakam Fidan, Defence Minister Yasar Guler and chief of the general staff Selcuk Bayrakataroglu would attend the meeting of the pact’s joint defense council and state representatives along with officials from Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan committed to reinforcing unity with Saudi Arabia against attacks on holy sites, advancing previous efforts in Istanbul and Riyadh to foster lasting regional stability.
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