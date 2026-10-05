FBI director Kash Patel engaged to Alexis Wilkins: ‘Went and got the law involved’

FBI Director Kash Patel is engaged to his long-time country singer girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins.

Wilkins announced her engagement news in a post on Sunday evening with a caption “went and got the law involved,” adding ring and heart emojis. The announcement post featured a black-and-white-photo of herself with Patel, flashing her hand in front of them to show off her ring.

The couple began dating each other in early 2023 before Patel took over as head of the FBI in 2025. Being a country music singer, Wilkins released her debut album in 2023 and she is also affiliated with conservative groups.

Wilkins spoke about her relationship with Patel during a July 2025 appearance on The Megyn Kelly Show where she opened up about how they met and discussed the nature of their relationship.

According to Wilkins, they met at an event hosted by a friend in Nashville, Tennessee.

“We just happened to meet,” Wilkins said during the interview. She also praised Patel's character and values, saying she was drawn to his personality when they met.

Later Wilkins attended Patel’s swearing-in ceremony when he took the position of FBI director.

When it comes to his relationship, Patel,46, also faced criticism for misusing government aircraft, specifically using an FBI jet to fly to State College, Pennsylvania, for a pro wrestling event where Wilkins performed the national anthem.

The 27-year-old also made headlines after performing at President Donald Trump’s Great American State Fair on the National Mall as part of America 250 celebrations.