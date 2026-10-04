‘Super Intelligence Force’: Trump’s new plan to strengthen US AI dominance

On Sunday, President Donald Trump announced the creation of a new federal “Super Intelligence Force” tasked with streamlining the administration's response to keep the United States at the helm of the AI frontier.

Trump said in a Truth Social post that the new force primarily known as SIF will coordinate federal engagement with consumers, public-interest groups, critical infrastructure providers and technology companies.

“I am announcing the formation of the Super Intelligence Force (SIF). The Super Intelligence Force is tasked with coordinating the effort of the Federal Government to ensure that America continues to lead the World in Super Intelligence, which many say is bigger than the Industrial Revolution, and the Internet.”

According to Trump, this is bigger than the Industrial Revolution and the Internet and it champions the well-being and prosperity of all Americans.

Earlier, Trump formally renamed artificial intelligence to “Super Intelligence” throughout the administration in the wake of an executive roundtable with industry leaders at the White House.

Trump who has resisted establishing strict regulations on SI said at the same time that the tech executives signed a morally binding document he dubbed the White House Accord on Super Intelligence.

Furthermore, the president said the effort will be led by senior administration officials and will report directly to him and White House chief of staff Susie Wiles.