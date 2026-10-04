Kim Kardashian on being single before Lewis Hamilton

Kim Kardashian says she spent five years single so she could "completely heal" before thinking about a new romance.

The 45-year-old reality star was speaking with The Times when she looked back on being "really single for five years," but noted it "felt great."

She said the freed up schedule allowed her focus on her kids and projects she cared about. "I really didn't feel empty," she said. "I felt like I needed my time. I wanted to completely heal and just work on myself. I wasn't ready to open up."

She added that she wasn't even thinking about dating, and that "the universe works in your favour when you just allow it to."

Kardashian is now with Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton, 41. They made their first public appearance together at the Super Bowl in February and went Instagram official in June, at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Since then, they have been on trips to Japan and Paris and reportedly spent a weekend at Estelle Manor in England. They had known each other for several years before dating, and she is said to be taking the relationship seriously.

Before Hamilton, her last public romance was with comedian Pete Davidson, 32. They started dating in 2021, months after she filed for divorce from Kanye West, and split in August 2022 after about nine months.

Davidson recently talked about the relationship with Variety. He joked that he is "one of the survivors," like the Marines, in reference to her dating history.

He said he struggled with the constant attention, including being followed and having security. "For a guy with mental stuff, and at the time drug problems, was a little too much for me," he said. He also called her respectful and said he admired how she and her family handle fame.

Kardashian has four children with West, including North, 13, Saint, 10, Chicago, eight, and Psalm, seven.