Paul McCartney reveals the wedding advice he gave Taylor Swift

Sir Paul McCartney says he advised Taylor Swift to sing to her husband at the wedding.

The 84-year-old Beatles legend told Jimmy Kimmel that Swift picked I Want to Hold Your Hand for him to perform at her wedding to Travis Kelce.

Because she was on stage with him, he said he told her, "You should sing along, and you should sing it to your man."

Kimmel joked that it was "reasonable advice."

McCartney did not say whether Swift did it.

McCartney was not the only music star there. Stevie Nicks also sang, and Kelce's brother, Jason, has said Travis took the stage with his new wife too.

Earlier this year, McCartney told BBC Sounds he would happily give Swift advice about huge fame, though he doesn't think she needs any.

He sees himself as "the older brother to that generation, or more like the grandad."