Paul McCartney reveals the wedding advice he gave Taylor Swift

Paul McCartney won't say if Taylor Swift took his wedding advice

By Nimrah Saleem
Published October 04, 2026
Paul McCartney reveals the wedding advice he gave Taylor Swift
Paul McCartney reveals the wedding advice he gave Taylor Swift

Sir Paul McCartney says he advised Taylor Swift to sing to her husband at the wedding.

The 84-year-old Beatles legend told Jimmy Kimmel that Swift picked I Want to Hold Your Hand for him to perform at her wedding to Travis Kelce.

Because she was on stage with him, he said he told her, "You should sing along, and you should sing it to your man."

Kimmel joked that it was "reasonable advice."

McCartney did not say whether Swift did it.

McCartney was not the only music star there. Stevie Nicks also sang, and Kelce's brother, Jason, has said Travis took the stage with his new wife too.

Earlier this year, McCartney told BBC Sounds he would happily give Swift advice about huge fame, though he doesn't think she needs any.

He sees himself as "the older brother to that generation, or more like the grandad." 

Nimrah Saleem
Nimrah Saleem is an entertainment reporter with one year of experience, focusing on celebrity news, fashion, and lifestyle trends. She brings a fresh perspective to her work, exploring how public figures shape style, culture, and digital conversations while delivering content that resonates with modern audiences.
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