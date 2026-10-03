Dolly Parton’s upcoming song to leave fans in tears?

Dolly Parton’s final song is set to break hearts.

According to Radar Online, fans may get emotional after hearing the late Dolly's voice in U2’s upcoming song Torn.

Before her death from cancer, the late country music legend recorded her vocals for the rock band’s new album Carnaval De Luz moreover it is set to be released on November 13.

However, an industry insider told the outlet that "There was already something incredibly powerful about Dolly making the effort to record this while she was ill, but nobody involved could have known exactly what it would ultimately represent. Now it isn't simply another collaboration – it is the last time her fans will hear a new vocal performance from her.”

"People are going to listen knowing that Dolly got out of bed while battling cancer because she wanted to sing this song. There is an extraordinary poignancy to that. For generations of fans who grew up with her voice, it will inevitably be an emotional experience and will no doubt leave many of them in floods of tears," the insider claimed.

Previously, the lead singer of U2, Bono opened up about Dolly’s final recording session, saying, "When she got ill, she got out of her bed to sing this song. And you can hear that. And I can't even listen to it now."

"She said, 'That's a little too Irish for me.' But she said, 'I got this song. It's called Torn, and do you wanna see where you can take it somewhere else, maybe?'" he further recalled.

Bono also praised Dolly’s heartfelt performance during recording, he said, "She sang her heart out and I cannot believe that's an 80-year-old woman."

"She was so proud of her vocal and the recording. We were very nervous that she might not approve, or would be uncomfortable with it, but she loved it," he added at the time.

It is pertinent to mention here that Dolly Parton died at the age of 80 on August 25 after a brief battle with cancer.