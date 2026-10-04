Ed Sheeran's troubled US tour gets a 'special guest' in Atlanta

Ed Sheeran will reportedly be joined by a "special guest" at his Atlanta show, after every one of his support acts left his U.S. tour.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium shared the news in an Instagram post ahead of Saturday night's show. The graphic says the special guest takes the stage at 7 p.m., and Sheeran follows an hour later at 8 p.m.

The tour has had a rocky few weeks. Last month, rapper Macklemore was removed from the tour over politically-charged remarks he made onstage in solidarity with a country said to be genocide-stricken in the Middle East.

Stadium owner Robert Kraft of Gillette Stadium had said Macklemore could not perform at his venue after those comments.

In response, all of Sheeran's support acts for the US dates quit in solidarity with Macklemore, including Irish singer Aaron Rowe and American producer Finneas.

Sheeran said he would not be drawn into a public debate about the issue, but he insisted he was "not complicit," which led to him facing immsense scrutiny because of his so-called non-political image.