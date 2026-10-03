Shivon Zilis shares emotional details of her final conversation with Elon Musk

Shivon Zilis and Elon Musk are no longer together. In an emotional split up message, Zilis finally revealed emotional details of her final conversation with her partner Elon Musk.

The breakup news first started as a rumour on the internet was later confirmed by Zilis as she shared a lengthy and heartfelt post on X. The tech executive shared that Elon Musk ended the relationship suddenly with no warning.

Taking to X, Zilis wrote, “It’s hard to go from being in love to letting go in a week with no warning, but that’s just how it is sometimes.”

In the final goodbye message, she also revealed the nature of the relationship that once existed between her and Musk, stating, “I feel happy that I got to show Elon how it feels to be deeply understood, nurtured, and peacefully loved with stability and gentleness.”

“We were always his safe space. A place where all of us were overjoyed to see him and one that was always full of happiness and love, not war, in contrast to his otherwise militant existence.”

The former couple have four children, including twins Strider and Azure, born in 2021, daughter Arcadia, born in 2024, and son Seldon who was born in early 2025.

Speaking about the future of children, she hoped that Elon Musk and she can be “great friends and coparents.”

The breakup message also came up with Zilis’ probably final conversation with Musk whose screenshot she attached in the post. The message showed not only how much affection they shared toward each other but also revealed why she was not invited to Xi state dinner hosted by President Trump.

“I’m hurting, but care deeply about E and will always be cheering for his happiness. God speed, Elon, the world is lucky to have you,” she added.