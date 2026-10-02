Anne Hathaway makes shocking Rihanna confession
Anne Hathaway credits Rihanna for ‘her maternity style’
Anne Hathaway was “really, really excited” for one maternity look.
The Devil Wears Prada star, who is pregnant with her third baby, made an appearance at CBS Mornings on Friday October 2, and opened up about the maternity outfit which she was excited to wear, saying, “I was so excited for that outfit! I was really, really, really excited to wear it. That’s a Prabal Gurung.”
As the singer Rihanna had previously embraced bold maternity looks during her own pregnancy, Anne said that the music icon inspired her, “I think that we have Rihanna to thank.”
Adding, “She changed the game! And when I saw her, what she was doing with her maternity style, I just realized that I just needed to use my imagination and go out there and have more fun.”
Anne also thanked her stylist, saying, “Thank you, Erin Walsh!”
Previously, speaking with People magazine, the actress opened up about an exciting chapter of motherhood, “I’m excited. This is very, very fun. It’s extremely surreal,” she said at the time.
It is pertinent to mention here that Anne Hathaway tied the knot with her longtime partner, Adam Shulman and they already have two sons, Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman, and Jack Shulman, notably it’s been almost 14 years since their marriage.
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