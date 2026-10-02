FIFA blocks Argentina’s Messi No. 10 retirement plan: Here’s why

On Thursday, Argentina’s plan to retire Lionel Messi's emblematic No.10 shirt was blocked by FIFA regulations. According to the Argentine Football Association, they want to retire the number 10 after Messi retires from international football.

The 39-year-old announced on August 31 that he would step down from national team duty following a career spanning over two decades with Argentina. The Inter Miami player is expected to make his farewell appearance before the Argentine public on October 6 when the country hosts Benin at the Estadio Monumental.

FIFA governing rules mandate that squads participating in global championship tournaments use squad numbers from 1 to 26 preventing Argentina from permanently retiring the No.10 shirt.

ESPN quoted Scaloni by stating, “We are not obliged to assign it for the upcoming matches, so we will give it to no one until after Leo’s farewell match. We just have not yet decided who.”

ESPN Argentina reporter Federico Bueno initially reported that Nico Paz is the primary contender to take over the shirt if Scaloni extends his contract. Paz is an attacking midfielder who formerly played for Real Madrid, joining the Italian side permanently last summer.