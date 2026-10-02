Tom Ford's male models at Paris Fashion Week spark debate
A video of the male models has raised eyebrows after it surfaced online
Haider Ackermann’s Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2027 collection, presented during Paris Fashion Week, featured male models walking the runway in thongs.
The videos of the male model walking the runway left people divided on whether it was a good idea.
Commenting on the video an X user wrote, “I'm an open-minded person, but a man is a man, a woman is a woman. Is this fashion? No. Art? Hardly. What the hell are these half-a**** gimmicks?”.
A second said, “What a strange world order has emerged,”
A third defended the show, writing “If you clear your head of societal perceptions of masculinity, they're actually way more aesthetic than women, dude. But when you hold onto that societal male perception in your mind, they look pretty damn weird.”
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