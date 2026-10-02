Dolly Parton personally chose these stars to tell her life story

Dolly Parton's Broadway stars showered her with praise.

DOLLY: A True Original Musical, which is a live Broadway stage musical about the late country music legend’s life and career, will start its preview run on December 7, 2026, at the St James Theatre.

It is said that Dolly personally chose five leading actors to portray her life story before her death and as per People Magazine, these actors include Katie Rose Clarke, Carrie St. Louis and Norah Nunes, they will represent different phases of Dolly's life.

John Behlmann will portray her late longtime husband Carl Dean, and Gabriel Ebert will play Porter Wagoner, who introduced her to the national television audience.

Speaking with the outlet, the director of upcoming musical, Bartlett Sher, recalled Katie’s debut role in A Light in the Piazza as Clara Johnson and how her talent had had grown over the years, saying, “I had the pleasure of directing Katie in her Broadway debut in 2005 when she joined the cast of A Light in the Piazza.”

He went on to say, “As ‘Clara,’ she showed incredible talent. Twenty years later, I got to see that early promise fully realized as a true leading lady when, as our run in Nashville was concluding, Dolly asked her to play the role on Broadway.”

“Katie, Carrie, and Norah don’t just play the Dolly we all know; they show us the real woman behind the glamor,” Bartlett added.

Noting, “Alongside John and Gabriel, these five actors are tackling roles that will become part of American mythology.”

“Behind these modern-day legends is a very human story of three people who loved, fought, made up, and helped shape Dolly into the woman the world adores,” he further said.

“We are all coming together to do right by Dolly and to share her story really well,” the actress, Katie said in a BTS video from the cast's photoshoot which was released by the outlet.

“She came from absolutely nothing. She built this huge life,” she added.

“She’s the most inspiring person,” she says. “Just her drive and her ambition and her passion.” Katie added further.

While the director said, “We need to hear the story of Dolly Parton more now than we ever have before.”

Adding, “She is a badass of an artist and an incredible human being.”

“Dolly gave everybody everything of who she was. She’s just all about hope,” he further revealed.