GTA 6 takes over Miami heat game in epic Vice City theme

The Miami Heat officially announced on Friday that they will launch a special promotional night on November 18 in celebration of the release of the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI video game.

The promotion of “A night in Vice City” will see the Heat refer to themselves as Vice City rather than Miami for one night only when they host the Milwaukee Bucks.

The event features never-before-seen brand new Vice City uniforms, special activations and airs live on ESPN ahead the day before the game’s November 19 launch. Regarding the importance of the night is the fact that it will mark the first time Giannis Antetokounmpo plays against his old team since being traded from the Bucks to the Heat during the offseason.

On social platform X, fans have been sharing intriguing reactions with one writing, “ Vice city opens november 18, one day before gta 6. the first gta 6 thing in history to actually show up on the announced date.”

Second remarked, “Having this the night before GTA6 comes out is the perfect marketing opportunity.”

Third added, “ Watching this game that night then staying up until midnight to play the game, it's like Christmas eve and Christmas morning.”

Rockster has confirmed that the game’s physical edition will be available to buy on November 12. Players can head into a Gamestop or Walmart on November 12 and find a copy of GTA 6 on the shelves.