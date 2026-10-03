Shivon Zilis speaks out after Elon Musk breakup and four kids

Shivon Zilis says Elon Musk ended their relationship suddenly, going "from in love to let go in a week with no warning."

The two have four children, including twins Strider and Azure, born in 2021, daughter Arcadia, born in 2024, and son Seldon, whose birth was announced in early 2025.

Zilis, a tech executive, shared the news in a long post on X on Friday, Oct. 2, writing, "It's hard to go from in love to let go in a week with no warning, but that's just how it is sometimes."

She then said she hopes she and Musk "can be great friends and coparents."

"There is a lot of loss, but luckily we created four beautiful little loves of my life," Zilis wrote. She said she is "beyond grateful" for them.

Zilis has held executive and advisory roles at Musk's companies and has appeared at his side at political events. In May, she testified at the trial pitting Musk against his fellow OpenAI co-founders. She said Musk offered in 2020 to donate sperm so she could have children through IVF. They had the twins in secret in 2021, and Business Insider revealed it in 2022.

In total, Musk has 14 children. He has six with ex-wife Justine Wilson—including their first son, Nevada, who died at 10 weeks old—three with Grimes, and one, Romulus, with Ashley St. Clair.

The split comes ahead of Musk, a documentary by Alex Gibney due out October 16. In it, Wilson claims Musk called the mothers of his children "breeders." Musk did not take part in the film.