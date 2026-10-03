Police reveals new details in Ken Urker's death after Gypsy Rose Blanchard's statement

Police have released new details about how Ken Urker, the partner of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, was found after his death.

Urker was confirmed to have passed away Thursday, October 1, at his home in Louisana, per People who cited Gypsy Rose as their source.

Now, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office has revealed that officers were called to a residence in Raceland at about 6:15 p.m. where they found him "dead upon arrival." A cause of death has not been given.

The sheriff's report says Gypsy Rose's sister-in-law, Anita Blanchard, was called for a welfare check because Urker had skipped work and wasn't answering his phone or door.

A family friend had tried his door for over an hour. Gypsy Rose's half-brother, Dylan Blanchard, looked through the bedroom window and saw Urker unconscious on his bed. Officers entered through the window and found him cold to the touch.

Deputies reported finding syringes, a spoon and a brown, powdery substance in the bathroom. They also found a syringe, two shot glasses and a handgun on the nightstand. The sheriff's office told PEOPLE there was no evidence of a gunshot wound.

Anita told authorities that Urker had been at church with them the night before and said he was "depressed and upset." She also revealed that Urker had been drinking.

Urker and Gypsy Rose, who also have a daughter, Aurora, born in 2024, first got engaged in 2018, split, reconciled and split again, then reunited after her 2024 divorce from Ryan Anderson.