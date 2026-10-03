Ben Affleck goes unapologetic in update on his love life

Ben Affleck says dating is not a big focus for him two years after his split from Jennifer Lopez.

The 54-year-old actor was asked about his love life Thursday at the New York premiere of his new film, Animals, at which he said his work and his three children come first.

"There's not a lot of room. I'm not running around," he told Entertainment Tonight. "It's just not a big priority in my life."

Affleck said he is "good and happy" being single. "I know what my priorities are," he said. "You can't have two things that are the most important in your life. For me, that's the kids. And then I have my work, which I love."

He did not rule out love, though. "I'm where I'm at, and I'm great, and who knows what adventures life will bring," he said. "I'm open to it, but I'm not trying to chase anything."

Earlier in the interview, reporter Kevin Frazier asked about Ana Navarro's claim on The View that she tried to set Affleck up with Shakira after his split from Lopez. Affleck said he had never heard that. "People gossip. Stuff gets made up," he said. "I don't get set up."

Affleck shares three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, including Violet, 20, Seraphina, 17, and Samuel, 14. They married in 2005, separated a decade later, and finalized their divorce in 2018.

He married Lopez in 2022, years after they were first engaged in 2002. They split within two years, and their divorce was finalized by January 2025.