Tom Cruise’s star power fails to save ‘Digger’ at box office?

Tom Cruise apparently did it all. He knows his latest movie, Digger, is an oddball, where he played a character unlike his larger-than-life roles in Mission: Impossible and Top Gun.



So, the star, alongside Warner Bros., reportedly promoted the film heavily.

From appearing on GQ's cover to sitting with the Kelce brothers on the New Heights podcast and even appearing on The Jennifer Hudson show, all of them together, according to Variety, still haven't been able to lift Digger's box-office figures.

According to the latest stats, the Black Comedy only managed to rake in $3.4 million on Friday, with the entire opening weekend expected to be around $7.5 million.

Now, after that dismal performance, the question is whether it's profitable.

Digger, when approved, was given a $125 million budget. But production problems ballooned the cost to $180 million.

Per Variety, largely negative reviews and divided word of mouth hurt the Cruise-led movie.

For example, in THR, the reviewer wrote, "A climate crisis satire so smug and bombastic it makes Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up seem almost innocuous."

IndieWire, likewise, added, “Digger is a mega-budget Dr. Strangelove riff so detached from human truth that its most believable character is a one-eyed animatronic cat named Maggie — a VistaVision satire so high-concept that it would be more accurate to measure its running time in altitude than minutes."

Digger in theatres.