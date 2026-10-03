Meghan Markle has eyes on surprising new career move

Meghan Markle is said to be planning a major career move.

As the Duchess of Sussex is embracing her new life in the UK, insiders told Radar Online that Meghan is considering a wellness venture after As Ever.

The former Suits star has been exploring ways expand her business and yoga seems to be an area she believes could be a potentially lucrative UK venture. A source said, "Yoga has been part of Meghan's life for years, so this isn't about suddenly attaching herself to something fashionable. She genuinely loves it and understands the physical and mental benefits."

"She thinks a yoga business under her branding could be great in the UK. There is an enormous wellness market here, and she believes there is room to create something that feels premium but also welcoming and accessible."

"Nothing has been finalized, but she has been thinking about how her interest in wellness could develop into a proper commercial offering. That might involve digital content, events, products or collaborations rather than simply opening a traditional yoga studio," they added.

Furthermore, the source also claims that Meghan now views UK in a different way as she's actually living there. "She is looking at what people are interested in, how the wellness industry operates and where something carrying her personal stamp might fit."

"The important thing for her would be authenticity. People know yoga has been part of Meghan's story since long before she married Harry, so she feels it is an area where a business could make sense rather than appearing forced," the source added further.