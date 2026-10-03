Tennessee prison chief resigns following Christa Pike’s failed execution

The head of Tennessee's prison system is set to resign after the failed execution of death row inmate Christa Pike on Wednesday, drawing renewed attention to the state’s death penalty procedures.

According to reports, Governor Bill Lee announced the personnel change on Saturday in a joint statement with Tennessee Department of Correction Commissioner Frank Strada.

Strada primarily said that his stepping down in the best interests of the state and called the ongoing probe warranted and essential.

Lee said in a statement, “Commissioner Strada has served with integrity, and I appreciate his willingness to put the interests of Tennesseans first during this difficult moment.”

Pike, who was sentenced to death in 1966 for the murder of Colleen Slemmer, reportedly survived two injections and is now in a life-threatening condition at a Tennessee hospital as her lawyers request a sentence reduction. The legal filing shows that Pike is being treated in Nashville where doctors are clearing the drugs from her system.

Her lawyers said that with receiving the two doses, she could hear crying, and breathing loudly throughout the procedure.

However, authorities have not yet said whether they will try again to execute Pike and they have not released any explanation for what went wrong. On Friday, her lawyers filed an emergency motion to preserve and mnaintain all evidence related to her failed execution.

Notably, the attempted execution went ahead after multiple failed legal challenges by Pike’s lawyers; even though the US Supreme Court had denied two independent requests to stay the execution.